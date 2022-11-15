Dish TV India consolidated net profit declines 28.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.97% to Rs 596.31 croreNet profit of Dish TV India declined 28.27% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.97% to Rs 596.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 718.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales596.31718.15 -17 OPM %52.4859.45 -PBDT244.59347.30 -30 PBT30.0255.33 -46 NP22.0830.78 -28
