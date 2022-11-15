Dish TV India consolidated net profit declines 28.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.97% to Rs 596.31 crore

Net profit of Dish TV India declined 28.27% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.97% to Rs 596.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 718.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.596.31718.1552.4859.45244.59347.3030.0255.3322.0830.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)