Dish TV India Ltd up for fifth session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.18% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.23% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18009.4. The Sensex is at 60375.82, down 0.39%. Dish TV India Ltd has risen around 17.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 23.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2454.65, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

