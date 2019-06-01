Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 0.25 croreNet loss of Disha Resources reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 102.94% to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.250.28 -11 1.380.68 103 OPM %-124.00-57.14 --42.03-30.88 - PBDT-0.310.23 PL -0.580.18 PL PBT-0.310.23 PL -0.580.18 PL NP-0.310.23 PL -0.580.18 PL
