Disha Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Disha Resources reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.01 200 OPM %600.000 -PBDT0.180 0 PBT0.180 0 NP0.180 0
