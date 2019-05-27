Divi's Laboratories standalone net profit rises 10.61% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 1256.43 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 10.61% to Rs 289.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 261.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 1256.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1087.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.25% to Rs 1332.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 869.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 4879.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3837.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1256.431087.95 15 4879.663837.23 27 OPM %32.7235.53 -37.8932.59 - PBDT452.72434.84 4 2002.041361.78 47 PBT410.38396.05 4 1833.231219.36 50 NP289.35261.60 11 1332.65869.58 53
