Divi's Laboratories standalone net profit rises 10.61% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 10.61% to Rs 289.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 261.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 1256.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1087.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.25% to Rs 1332.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 869.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 4879.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3837.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

