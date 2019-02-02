Divi's Laboratories standalone net profit rises 68.92% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.39% to Rs 1342.92 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 68.92% to Rs 379.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 224.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.39% to Rs 1342.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1037.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1342.921037.88 29 OPM %38.9731.42 -PBDT555.37342.89 62 PBT512.89305.50 68 NP379.49224.66 69
