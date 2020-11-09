Divis Laboratories Ltd jumps nearly 4%

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3368.95, up 4.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% gain in NIFTY and a 49.23% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

The PE of the stock is 53.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

