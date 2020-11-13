Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.45%, rises for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3416, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.22% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% gain in NIFTY and a 53.8% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3416, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 12675.65. The Sensex is at 43283.62, down 0.17%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 9.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11600.8, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3423.7, up 1.33% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 106.22% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% gain in NIFTY and a 53.8% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 50.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)