Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.7%

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3243.65, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.63% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11540.9, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)