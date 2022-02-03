Divis Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4238.35, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.21% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4238.35, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has dropped around 8.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13643.65, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4245, up 0.45% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 15.21% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 53.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

