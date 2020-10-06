Divis Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3167.6, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.37% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 68.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3167.6, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 11587.8. The Sensex is at 39301.62, up 0.84%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 0.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12024, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3173.6, up 1% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 92.37% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 68.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 51.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

