Divis Laboratories Ltd vaults 12.22%

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3125.05, up 12.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% gain in NIFTY and a 52.64% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3125.05, up 12.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38345.67, up 0.8%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 39.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11333, up 5.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3126, up 12.04% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 105% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% gain in NIFTY and a 52.64% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 53.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)