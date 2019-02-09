Divya Jyoti Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Divya Jyoti Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Divya Jyoti Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Heartening to see audiences loving our short film: Divya
Divya Dutta lends her voice to TV show
A film tends to lose out in a crowd sometimes: Divya Dutta
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Divya Jyoti Industries reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 62.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales062.47 -100 OPM %03.78 -PBDT-1.050.92 PL PBT-1.370.61 PL NP-1.360.40 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU