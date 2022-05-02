Dixon Tech tumbles after ED seizes Rs 5,500 cr of Xiaomi in FEMA case

Dixon Technologies tumbled 8.87% to Rs 4,0060.70 after Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday, 29 April 2022, seized Rs 5551.27 crore of Xiaomi Technology India under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.Xiaomi India is wholly owned subsidiary of China based Xiaomi group and one of the prominent clients of Dixon Technologies (India). Xiaomi sources its smart TVs from Dixon Tech.
This amount of Rs 5551.27 crore lying in the bank accounts of the company has been seized by the ED. ED had initiated investigation in connection with the illegal remittances made by the company in the month of February this year.
Xiaomi India started its operations in India in the year 2014 and started remitting the money from the year 2015. It has remitted foreign currency equivalent to Rs 5551.27 crore to three foreign based entities which include one Xiaomi group entity in the guise of Royalty. Such huge amounts in the name of Royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities. The amount remitted to other two US based unrelated entities were also for the ultimate benefit of the Xiaomi group entities, the ED statement said.
However, Dixon Tech management clarified to the media on Monday that ED's seizure of Xiaomi India assets will have no impact with relation to payments.
Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.
The company reported 24.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.38 crore despite 40.8% increase in net sales to Rs 3,073.25 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU