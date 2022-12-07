JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Axis Bank to raise funds up to Rs 12000 cr via Tier II bond issuance
Business Standard

Dixon Technologies (India) allots 20,620 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Dixon Technologies (India) has allotted 20,620 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under Dixon Technologies (India) Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan, 2020.

The Paid up Share Capital of the Company will accordingly increase from Rs. 11,90,79,090/- to Rs. 11,91,20,330/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 19:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU