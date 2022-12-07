Dixon Technologies (India) allots 20,620 equity shares under ESOP

Dixon Technologies (India) has allotted 20,620 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under Dixon Technologies (India) Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan, 2020.

The Paid up Share Capital of the Company will accordingly increase from Rs. 11,90,79,090/- to Rs. 11,91,20,330/-.

