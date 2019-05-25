Dixon Technologies (India) standalone net profit rises 1.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.59% to Rs 724.28 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 1.33% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.59% to Rs 724.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 534.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.12% to Rs 56.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 2525.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2210.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales724.28534.16 36 2525.772210.21 14 OPM %4.675.08 -4.924.79 - PBDT26.9824.22 11 104.1596.68 8 PBT20.6420.06 3 84.1182.33 2 NP13.7513.57 1 56.3757.01 -1
