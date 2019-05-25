Dixon Technologies (India) standalone net profit rises 1.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.59% to Rs 724.28 crore

Net profit of (India) rose 1.33% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.59% to Rs 724.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 534.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.12% to Rs 56.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 2525.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2210.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

