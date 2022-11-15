DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %-150.000 -PBDT-0.050 0 PBT-0.050 0 NP-0.040 0
