DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 842.86% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 842.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 70.83% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

