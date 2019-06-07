DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 842.86% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 842.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 70.83% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.660.07 843 1.230.72 71 OPM %45.45-57.14 -22.7629.17 - PBDT0.28-0.06 LP 0.140.11 27 PBT0.28-0.06 LP 0.140.10 40 NP0.26-0.06 LP 0.120.08 50
