Dolat Investments consolidated net profit rises 65.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.08% to Rs 42.82 crore

Net profit of Dolat Investments rose 65.03% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 38.08% to Rs 42.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.8231.01 38 OPM %75.6973.27 -PBDT30.3520.06 51 PBT30.3120.05 51 NP21.5213.04 65

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 08:02 IST

