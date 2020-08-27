Dolat Investments consolidated net profit rises 65.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.08% to Rs 42.82 crore

Net profit of Dolat Investments rose 65.03% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 38.08% to Rs 42.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.42.8231.0175.6973.2730.3520.0630.3120.0521.5213.04

