Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 341.92 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 60.49% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 341.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 390.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales341.92390.67 -12 OPM %8.8716.58 -PBDT26.8663.45 -58 PBT22.5159.42 -62 NP17.2943.76 -60

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

