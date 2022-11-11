Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 341.92 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 60.49% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 341.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 390.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.341.92390.678.8716.5826.8663.4522.5159.4217.2943.76

