Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.49% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Consumer goods shares edge higher
Dollar Industries standalone net profit rises 84.63% in the March 2022 quarter
Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.32% in the March 2022 quarter
Indices trade with minor cuts; Nifty slides below 18,050
US Market ends higher; Banks, Healthcare leads rally
-
Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 341.92 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries declined 60.49% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 341.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 390.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales341.92390.67 -12 OPM %8.8716.58 -PBDT26.8663.45 -58 PBT22.5159.42 -62 NP17.2943.76 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU