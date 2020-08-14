Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.51% to Rs 160.00 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 24.17% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.51% to Rs 160.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 233.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.160.00233.6017.9111.5525.38-119.7022.04-122.8916.1813.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)