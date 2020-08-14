Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.17% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.51% to Rs 160.00 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries rose 24.17% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.51% to Rs 160.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 233.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales160.00233.60 -32 OPM %17.9111.55 -PBDT25.38-119.70 LP PBT22.04-122.89 LP NP16.1813.03 24
