Dollar Industries standalone net profit rises 21.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 297.80 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries rose 21.03% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 297.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 272.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.54% to Rs 75.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 1028.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 925.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales297.80272.22 9 1028.76925.55 11 OPM %11.5511.84 -13.1913.38 - PBDT30.2229.46 3 122.13107.98 13 PBT27.5426.38 4 111.0395.81 16 NP22.5618.64 21 75.2564.02 18
