Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 71.49% to Rs 11.37 croreNet Loss of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 71.49% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.376.63 71 OPM %16.01-60.94 -PBDT-2.14-7.51 72 PBT-2.79-7.97 65 NP-2.00-8.01 75
