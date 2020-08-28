JUST IN
DQ Entertainment International reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 93.96% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net Loss of DQ Entertainment International reported to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.96% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.9014.91 -94 OPM %-1164.44-60.43 -PBDT-18.67-15.77 -18 PBT-22.07-19.34 -14 NP-20.43-20.05 -2

