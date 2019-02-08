Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit declines 2.93% in the September 2018 quarter
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 8.06% in the June 2018 quarter
Cornea donation in 2017 highest in 52 years: National Eye Bank chairman
Will react after details of Arumughaswamy commission report submitted: Dr Prathap C Reddy
Delhi govt agrees to panel's recommendation for mapping of health-related vulnerabilities
-
Sales rise 17.48% to Rs 40.66 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 40.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.6634.61 17 OPM %10.030.81 -PBDT4.120.65 534 PBT1.35-2.05 LP NP1.15-1.33 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU