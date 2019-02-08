Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 36.99% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 17.48% to Rs 40.66 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 40.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.6634.61 17 OPM %10.030.81 -PBDT4.120.65 534 PBT1.35-2.05 LP NP1.15-1.33 LP

Fri, February 08 2019. 16:50 IST

