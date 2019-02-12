Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 180.00% to Rs 0.56 croreNet Loss of Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 180.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.560.20 180 OPM %-82.14-130.00 -PBDT-0.46-0.26 -77 PBT-0.46-0.26 -77 NP-0.46-0.26 -77
