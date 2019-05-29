Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 158.33% to Rs 0.62 croreNet Loss of Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 158.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 224.19% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.620.24 158 2.010.62 224 OPM %-90.32-150.00 --111.44-164.52 - PBDT-0.45-0.36 -25 -2.13-1.02 -109 PBT-0.46-0.36 -28 -2.14-1.02 -110 NP-0.46-0.36 -28 -2.14-1.02 -110
