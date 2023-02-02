Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 7.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 489.40 croreNet profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 7.68% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 489.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 496.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales489.40496.90 -2 OPM %23.0921.98 -PBDT114.40112.20 2 PBT76.5081.50 -6 NP52.9057.30 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU