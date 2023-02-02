Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 7.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 489.40 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 7.68% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 489.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 496.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.489.40496.9023.0921.98114.40112.2076.5081.5052.9057.30

