Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 7.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 489.40 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 7.68% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 489.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 496.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales489.40496.90 -2 OPM %23.0921.98 -PBDT114.40112.20 2 PBT76.5081.50 -6 NP52.9057.30 -8

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:41 IST

