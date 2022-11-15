Dr M Induscorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Dr M Induscorp reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

