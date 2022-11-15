JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shriram Properties reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dr M Induscorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Dr M Induscorp reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.14 -14 OPM %-41.67-28.57 -PBDT0.06-0.01 LP PBT0.06-0.02 LP NP0.06-0.02 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU