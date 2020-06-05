Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Rises Around 1%

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4041.8, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.1% in last one year as compared to a 14.59% fall in NIFTY and a 22.79% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4041.8, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 10115.4. The Sensex is at 34183, up 0.6%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 4.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10077.85, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4038.4, up 0.78% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 52.1% in last one year as compared to a 14.59% fall in NIFTY and a 22.79% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)