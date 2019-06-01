Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 549.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 56.11% to Rs 238.47 crore

Net profit of rose 549.33% to Rs 111.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.11% to Rs 238.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.15% to Rs 44.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 691.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 591.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

