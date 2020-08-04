JUST IN
DSJ Communication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of DSJ Communication reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.10 -40 0.120.10 20 OPM %-700.0010.00 --508.33-120.00 - PBDT-0.13-0.07 -86 -0.34-0.20 -70 PBT-0.13-0.07 -86 -0.34-0.20 -70 NP-0.13-0.07 -86 -0.34-0.20 -70

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 07:55 IST

