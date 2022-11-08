DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.96% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.96% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

