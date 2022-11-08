JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

K E C International consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Tinna Trade reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.96% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.96% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.591.12 42 OPM %13.2132.14 -PBDT0.140.27 -48 PBT0.090.27 -67 NP0.140.27 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU