Ducon Infratechnologies standalone net profit rises 523.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.05% to Rs 93.05 croreNet profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 523.08% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 93.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 100.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales93.05100.11 -7 OPM %3.993.23 -PBDT1.150.41 180 PBT1.120.21 433 NP0.810.13 523
