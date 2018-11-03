Duke Offshore reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Duke Offshore approves foray into dredging sector; approves bonus issue
Board of Duke Offshore allots 42.98 lakh equity shares under bonus issue
Duke Offshore standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the June 2018 quarter
Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke to make acting debut
Duke University to use Microsoft's Cloud technology for research
-
Sales rise 126.92% to Rs 0.59 croreNet Loss of Duke Offshore reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 126.92% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.590.26 127 OPM %-123.73-146.15 -PBDT-0.80-0.68 -18 PBT-1.24-1.13 -10 NP-1.24-1.13 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU