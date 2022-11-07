Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 93.44% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 27.15 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 93.44% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 27.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.1526.37 3 OPM %3.065.08 -PBDT0.521.15 -55 PBT0.240.86 -72 NP0.040.61 -93

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:12 IST

