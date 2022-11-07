Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 93.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.96% to Rs 27.15 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 93.44% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 27.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27.1526.373.065.080.521.150.240.860.040.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)