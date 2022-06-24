Dwarikesh Sugar commissions 175 kl per day distillery

-
ALSO READ
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 23.60% in the March 2022 quarter
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 286.61% in the December 2021 quarter
Dwarikesh Sugar board declares interim dividend of Rs 2 per share
FMCG shares fall
-
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries announced the commissioning of 175 kilo litre per day distillery at its Faridpur unit in Bareilly district.The plant was commissioned today and will use cane juice syrup and 'B' heavy molasses as feedstock to produce ethanol. The company's total distillery capacity now stands at 337.5 kilo litre per day. While ethanol production will be doubled, sugar production will be moderated.
The distillery is based on cutting edge technology which will result in zero liquid discharge. The plant will be fully compliant of rigorous pollution emission norms, thus strengthening the company's ecological relevance.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of sugar co-generation of power and industrial alcohol.
The company's net profit surged 23.6% to Rs 59.61 crore despite of a 20.8% fall in net sales to Rs 474.96 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries closed 9.35% higher at Rs 104.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU