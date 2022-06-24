Dwarikesh Sugar commissions 175 kl per day distillery

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries announced the commissioning of 175 kilo litre per day distillery at its Faridpur unit in Bareilly district.

The plant was commissioned today and will use cane juice syrup and 'B' heavy molasses as feedstock to produce ethanol. The company's total distillery capacity now stands at 337.5 kilo litre per day. While ethanol production will be doubled, sugar production will be moderated.

The distillery is based on cutting edge technology which will result in zero liquid discharge. The plant will be fully compliant of rigorous pollution emission norms, thus strengthening the company's ecological relevance.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of sugar co-generation of power and industrial alcohol.

The company's net profit surged 23.6% to Rs 59.61 crore despite of a 20.8% fall in net sales to Rs 474.96 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries closed 9.35% higher at Rs 104.70 on the BSE.

