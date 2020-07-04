JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Global food commodity prices rebound in June

Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 108.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.31% to Rs 318.23 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 108.71% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 318.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 384.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.19% to Rs 39.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 1321.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1500.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales318.23384.86 -17 1321.211500.30 -12 OPM %9.7111.88 -13.1611.43 - PBDT18.2925.57 -28 103.9299.29 5 PBT-4.7313.85 PL 13.7550.04 -73 NP15.827.58 109 39.0627.47 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 09:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU