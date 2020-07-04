Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 108.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.31% to Rs 318.23 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 108.71% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 318.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 384.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.19% to Rs 39.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 1321.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1500.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

