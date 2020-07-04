Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 108.71% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 116.27% in the December 2019 quarter
Hindustan Aeronautics signs MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries & Dynamatic Technologies
InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.72% in the December 2019 quarter
InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.92% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.31% to Rs 318.23 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 108.71% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 318.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 384.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.19% to Rs 39.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 1321.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1500.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales318.23384.86 -17 1321.211500.30 -12 OPM %9.7111.88 -13.1611.43 - PBDT18.2925.57 -28 103.9299.29 5 PBT-4.7313.85 PL 13.7550.04 -73 NP15.827.58 109 39.0627.47 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU