Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit declines 26.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures declined 26.53% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.69 -12 OPM %73.7772.46 -PBDT0.450.50 -10 PBT0.440.49 -10 NP0.360.49 -27

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:36 IST

