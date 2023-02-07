Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit declines 26.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.59% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures declined 26.53% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.59% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.610.6973.7772.460.450.500.440.490.360.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)