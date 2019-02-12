Dynamic Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 12.09 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.0913.69 -12 OPM %11.9110.45 -PBDT1.291.46 -12 PBT1.021.19 -14 NP0.720.84 -14

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

