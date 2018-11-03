Dynamic Industries standalone net profit rises 170.00% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.67% to Rs 18.39 croreNet profit of Dynamic Industries rose 170.00% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 43.67% to Rs 18.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales18.3912.80 44 OPM %11.267.03 -PBDT2.101.04 102 PBT1.820.80 128 NP1.350.50 170
