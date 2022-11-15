Dynamic Industries standalone net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 12.07 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Industries rose 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.0713.853.735.200.690.680.470.430.350.26

