JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dynamic Industries standalone net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 12.07 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Industries rose 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.0713.85 -13 OPM %3.735.20 -PBDT0.690.68 1 PBT0.470.43 9 NP0.350.26 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU