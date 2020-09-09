JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TAAL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.260.23 13 OPM %42.3156.52 -PBDT0.050.09 -44 PBT0.050.09 -44 NP0.040.07 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU