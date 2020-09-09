Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.260.2342.3156.520.050.090.050.090.040.07

