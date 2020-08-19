Dynavision standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.88% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Dynavision declined 23.33% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.88% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.151.64 -30 OPM %77.3984.76 -PBDT1.161.57 -26 PBT1.151.57 -27 NP0.921.20 -23
