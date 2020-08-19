Dynavision standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.88% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 23.33% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.88% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.151.6477.3984.761.161.571.151.570.921.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)