Dynavision standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.88% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 23.33% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.88% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.151.64 -30 OPM %77.3984.76 -PBDT1.161.57 -26 PBT1.151.57 -27 NP0.921.20 -23

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 07:52 IST

