Dynavision standalone net profit rises 1.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 1.65 croreNet profit of Dynavision rose 1.74% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.00% to Rs 4.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 6.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.651.64 1 6.586.51 1 OPM %86.0688.41 -84.5086.94 - PBDT1.591.54 3 6.095.88 4 PBT1.591.54 3 6.075.86 4 NP1.171.15 2 4.604.51 2
