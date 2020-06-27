Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 42.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 43.70 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 42.78% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 43.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.43% to Rs 24.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 175.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 160.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

