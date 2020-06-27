Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 42.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 43.70 croreNet profit of Dynemic Products rose 42.78% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 43.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.43% to Rs 24.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 175.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 160.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.7048.64 -10 175.83160.88 9 OPM %21.3718.30 -20.5918.47 - PBDT9.268.67 7 35.5428.78 23 PBT8.417.84 7 32.1425.43 26 NP8.015.61 43 24.1717.98 34
