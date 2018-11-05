Dynemic Products standalone net profit declines 6.30% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 37.64 croreNet profit of Dynemic Products declined 6.30% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 37.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 36.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales37.6436.86 2 OPM %18.0722.73 -PBDT6.608.15 -19 PBT5.757.31 -21 NP4.314.60 -6
