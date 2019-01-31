E.Com Infotech (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1300.00% to Rs 0.84 croreNet profit of E.Com Infotech (India) reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.840.06 1300 OPM %17.860 -PBDT0.150 0 PBT0.120 0 NP0.120 0
