E.Com Infotech (India) standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 43.75% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of E.Com Infotech (India) rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 131.82% to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.270.48 -44 1.530.66 132 OPM %44.442.08 -3.273.03 - PBDT0.130.01 1200 0.100.02 400 PBT0.100.01 900 0.040.02 100 NP0.130.01 1200 0.030.02 50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 08:27 IST

