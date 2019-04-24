E.Com Infotech (India) standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 43.75% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of E.Com Infotech (India) rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 131.82% to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

