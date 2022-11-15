E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 57.52 croreNet Loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 57.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.5248.83 18 OPM %5.912.81 -PBDT-9.05-9.85 8 PBT-10.20-10.85 6 NP-10.20-10.85 6
